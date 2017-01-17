2nd suspect in 15 year old murder case to stand trial in Charlotte County
Charlotte County, FL - A second suspect charged in the murder of 19 year old Tara Sidarovich is expected to stand trial today. David McMannis is facing first degree murder charges in the 19 year old girls death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan 5
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Jan 5
|Jenn
|4
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Wtenchin247
|82
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Dec '16
|GloriusGoodness
|29
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC