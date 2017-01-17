2nd suspect in 15 year old murder cas...

2nd suspect in 15 year old murder case to stand trial in Charlotte County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WWSB

Charlotte County, FL - A second suspect charged in the murder of 19 year old Tara Sidarovich is expected to stand trial today. David McMannis is facing first degree murder charges in the 19 year old girls death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punta Gorda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan 5 George 8
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Jan 5 Jenn 4
health care (Sep '13) Dec 27 Bahaah 149
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Dec 19 Jtaltian 102
News Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Wtenchin247 82
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Dec '16 GloriusGoodness 29
News Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C... Nov '16 Unknown 1
See all Punta Gorda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punta Gorda Forum Now

Punta Gorda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punta Gorda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Punta Gorda, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC