Victim in fatal Charlotte County wreck IDa d
A 19-year-old driver was killed just ahead of Christmas in a wreck Friday on Bermont Road and Sunset Boulevard. Casey Dankowitz of Punta Gorda lost control of her car, which veered into the north shoulder before flipping.
