Victim in burned out car was father of 2 from South Florida
A father of two with another child on the way was one of the victims found in a burned out car in Punta Gorda. Lacallo is the sister of 21-year-old victim Emmanuel Marmolejos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|health care (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Dec 1
|GloriusGoodness
|29
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC