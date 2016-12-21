Victim ID'd in fatal Punta Gorda collision; SR-31 completely blocked
While attempting to pass another vehicle, a Ford Excursion driving west on Bermont Road drove into the eastbound lanes. In order to avoid collision, 61-year-old Gerald Shipman, who was driving eastbound on the same road, tried to drive into the grassy shoulder but still crashed into the front left of the Excursion.
