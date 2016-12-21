Victim ID'd in fatal Punta Gorda coll...

Victim ID'd in fatal Punta Gorda collision; SR-31 completely blocked

Monday Dec 12

While attempting to pass another vehicle, a Ford Excursion driving west on Bermont Road drove into the eastbound lanes. In order to avoid collision, 61-year-old Gerald Shipman, who was driving eastbound on the same road, tried to drive into the grassy shoulder but still crashed into the front left of the Excursion.

Punta Gorda, FL

