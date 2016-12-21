Punta Gorda organizes fish kill clean up in Charlotte Harbor
Punta Gorda organized a second cleanup effort to get rid of 26,000 dead fish and the number keeps rising. "The sights and smells have been not been good," volunteer John Wolfinger said.
