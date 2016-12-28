New hotel planned for downtown Punta Gorda
The city is working with a developer to build a five-story, 103-room Marriott Springhill Estates hotel on the City Marketplace property at the corner of West Retta Esplande and Harborside Boulevard. "A viable development on marketplace property has been a long time coming," City Manager Howard Kunick said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan 5
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Jan 5
|Jenn
|4
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Dec '16
|GloriusGoodness
|29
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC