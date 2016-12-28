Let's swap: Maryland lighthouse offered for Florida home
Let's swap: Maryland lighthouse offered for Florida home Owner of lighthouse near Chesapeake Bay, Md., seeks to trade it for a Punta Gorda house. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iG5KwG The owner of this Maryland lighthouse is willing to swap it and a pair of cottages in exchange for a home in Punta Gorda, which he says is "three steps from heaven."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Thu
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Thu
|Jenn
|4
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Dec '16
|GloriusGoodness
|29
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC