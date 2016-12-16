Judge blocks criminal history in 2015 Punta Gorda murder trial

A judge granted a motion Friday to block an accused killer's criminal history from being discussed during his trial for the fatal 2015 shooting of a 7-Eleven clerk. Michael Russo, 28, is accused of shooting 18-year-old Kyle Farishian before setting his body on fire at the 7-Eleven at Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

