Judge blocks criminal history in 2015 Punta Gorda murder trial
A judge granted a motion Friday to block an accused killer's criminal history from being discussed during his trial for the fatal 2015 shooting of a 7-Eleven clerk. Michael Russo, 28, is accused of shooting 18-year-old Kyle Farishian before setting his body on fire at the 7-Eleven at Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Punta Gorda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Dec 1
|GloriusGoodness
|29
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
|ZombiCon: 1 year later, no arrests made
|Nov '16
|Wonder why
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punta Gorda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC