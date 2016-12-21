Camera captures first-ever video of ghost shark
Scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute said they recorded what is likely the first-ever video of a large, deep sea ghost shark, also known as the pointy-nosed blue chimaera. The video was recorded by Moss Landing-based MBARI in 2009, and went viral when it was recently released for the first time.
