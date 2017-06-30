Woman opts for sentence over drug court

Woman opts for sentence over drug court

After a year in drug court, a misstep in May prompted a Pulaski woman to withdraw from the program and accept the consequences of eight felony convictions. Dedra Brinkley Wade, also listed as Diedra Dunagan Wade in jail records, entered into drug court in June 2016.

