Sentence suspended in teen stabbing
A Pulaski man received a suspended sentence Monday after pleading no contest to wounding a teenager during a January altercation. According to court records, Jeremy David Lambert, 48, was convicted of unlawful wounding, and received a 5-year suspended sentence.
