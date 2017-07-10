Sentence suspended in teen stabbing

A Pulaski man received a suspended sentence Monday after pleading no contest to wounding a teenager during a January altercation. According to court records, Jeremy David Lambert, 48, was convicted of unlawful wounding, and received a 5-year suspended sentence.

