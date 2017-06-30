Rise in Hepatitis C cases leads to arrests of tattooists in Va. new
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, arrested four men in June for unlicensed tattooing, a misdemeanor offense. Hepatitis is a viral infection that can damage people's livers, sometimes fatally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build...
|3 hr
|Rxqva29sra
|2
|terry white murdered april 6 2001? (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Your stupid
|9
|Man takes lotion bottle
|Jun 28
|Ballz deep
|2
|Jarod Smith
|Jun 27
|Wtf2000
|2
|Shit covered dentures found!!!!!!
|Jun 26
|Ballz deep
|1
|Miranda Barnes (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Kuntswaylow
|2
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Jun 21
|Cooks Girlfriend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC