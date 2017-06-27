Woman accused of embezzling from ex-e...

Woman accused of embezzling from ex-employer

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

A Pulaski woman is charged with embezzlement after she allegedly made unauthorized withdrawals from her former employer's bank account. Virginia State Police First Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man takes lotion bottle 7 hr Ballz deep 2
Jarod Smith Tue Wtf2000 2
terry white murdered april 6 2001? (Apr '15) Mon Haha 8
Shit covered dentures found!!!!!! Jun 26 Ballz deep 1
Miranda Barnes (Oct '11) Jun 26 Kuntswaylow 2
omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop Jun 21 Cooks Girlfriend 5
Kala Mae Thurman (Jan '14) Jun 21 just wondering 2
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC