Summer Reading Program offers knowledge and fun
Registration is under way for Pulaski County Library System's annual Summer Reading Program , which not only enhances knowledge and reading skills, but also offers prizes and an array of fun activities. Those who have not registered to take part in the program are urged to do so by signing up at the Pulaski or Dublin branch.
