Pulaski recipient of $75,000 arts-based grant

Pulaski, in partnership with the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, is one of 89 National Endowment of the Arts grant recipients, and will receive $75,000 to combine public art efforts with the ongoing downtown revitalization. The awards, which totaled $6.89 million supporting projects across the nation through the NEA's Our Town program, ranged from $25,000 to $100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.