Pulaski recipient of $75,000 arts-bas...

Pulaski recipient of $75,000 arts-based grant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski, in partnership with the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, is one of 89 National Endowment of the Arts grant recipients, and will receive $75,000 to combine public art efforts with the ongoing downtown revitalization. The awards, which totaled $6.89 million supporting projects across the nation through the NEA's Our Town program, ranged from $25,000 to $100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Paige Quesenberry likes black gang bangs (Mar '16) Mon HillaryPaigeQuese... 3
omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop Jun 9 your answer 2
Ryan East Jun 6 Futurebabymama 1
Coach Jun 3 AnonymousAlcoholic 2
Katy roop Jun 1 Weezybaby1 1
News Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07) May 29 Bert 23
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe May 15 Wayne 5
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC