Pulaski recipient of $75,000 arts-based grant
Pulaski, in partnership with the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, is one of 89 National Endowment of the Arts grant recipients, and will receive $75,000 to combine public art efforts with the ongoing downtown revitalization. The awards, which totaled $6.89 million supporting projects across the nation through the NEA's Our Town program, ranged from $25,000 to $100,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Paige Quesenberry likes black gang bangs (Mar '16)
|Mon
|HillaryPaigeQuese...
|3
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Jun 9
|your answer
|2
|Ryan East
|Jun 6
|Futurebabymama
|1
|Coach
|Jun 3
|AnonymousAlcoholic
|2
|Katy roop
|Jun 1
|Weezybaby1
|1
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|May 29
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC