Pulaski police ask for help finding hit and run driver who hit child
Pulaski police are asking for help as they seek a driver accused of running into a a child on a bicycle Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyler Shumate
|Mon
|Needthatdick
|1
|Hot Chic that just moved to Char-mae Apts Build...
|Jul 2
|Rxqva29sra
|2
|terry white murdered april 6 2001? (Apr '15)
|Jul 1
|Your stupid
|9
|Man takes lotion bottle
|Jun 28
|Ballz deep
|2
|Jarod Smith
|Jun 27
|Wtf2000
|2
|Shit covered dentures found!!!!!!
|Jun 26
|Ballz deep
|1
|Miranda Barnes (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Kuntswaylow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC