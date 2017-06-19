Pulaski creek stewards get clean-up g...

Pulaski creek stewards get clean-up grant

Sunday Jun 4

Vests and trash bags will also be available for cleanups along Pulaski's Peak Creek and its tributaries this year, thanks to a private $750 grant from the Richmond-based nonprofit Keep Virginia Beautiful.

Pulaski, VA

