Nine months given for second violation

Southwest Times

A Pulaski woman will serve nine months in jail for violating probation for a second time on 2005 convictions for welfare fraud. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Janice Mae Spence, 44, that other issues than the fact she hasn't paid nearly $14,000 in restitution warrant a conviction.

