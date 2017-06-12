Nine months given for second violation
A Pulaski woman will serve nine months in jail for violating probation for a second time on 2005 convictions for welfare fraud. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Janice Mae Spence, 44, that other issues than the fact she hasn't paid nearly $14,000 in restitution warrant a conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Paige Quesenberry likes black gang bangs (Mar '16)
|Mon
|HillaryPaigeQuese...
|3
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Jun 9
|your answer
|2
|Ryan East
|Jun 6
|Futurebabymama
|1
|Coach
|Jun 3
|AnonymousAlcoholic
|2
|Katy roop
|Jun 1
|Weezybaby1
|1
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|May 29
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC