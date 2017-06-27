National touring theater to help Pula...

National touring theater to help Pulaski library

The National Touring Theatrical Troupe Act!vated Story Theatre returns to the Pulaski County Library July 12 for a 10: 30 a.m. performance of multicultural folktales highlighting the library's summer reading theme "Build a Better World." Half an hour prior to each performance, the performers will host an acting workshop for kids ages 6 and up.

