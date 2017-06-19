Music festival set to fund new skatepark
A request for repairs at a skateboard park off Newbern Road in Pulaski has resulted in plans for a summer music festival to help pay for a brand new downtown skatepark. was made possible through the combined efforts of many, including a Pulaskian who moved away but didn't forget his hometown.
