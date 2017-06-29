Mother given chance to beat addiction

Mother given chance to beat addiction

A Pulaski woman whom prosecutors allege gave birth to five drug-addicted babies is being given the chance to beat her addiction. On the heels of a March ruling that would have prohibited the prosecution from presenting evidence of Michelle Lynn Donithan's use of methamphetamine prior to the birth of her most recent child, a plea agreement was reached that places Donithan in the county's intensive drug court program.

