Mother given chance to beat addiction
A Pulaski woman whom prosecutors allege gave birth to five drug-addicted babies is being given the chance to beat her addiction. On the heels of a March ruling that would have prohibited the prosecution from presenting evidence of Michelle Lynn Donithan's use of methamphetamine prior to the birth of her most recent child, a plea agreement was reached that places Donithan in the county's intensive drug court program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man takes lotion bottle
|Wed
|Ballz deep
|2
|Jarod Smith
|Jun 27
|Wtf2000
|2
|terry white murdered april 6 2001? (Apr '15)
|Jun 26
|Haha
|8
|Shit covered dentures found!!!!!!
|Jun 26
|Ballz deep
|1
|Miranda Barnes (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Kuntswaylow
|2
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Jun 21
|Cooks Girlfriend
|5
|Kala Mae Thurman (Jan '14)
|Jun 21
|just wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC