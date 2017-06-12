Margaret Evelyn Jones

Margaret Evelyn Jones

Margaret Evelyn Jones, 94, of Dublin, Va., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1923 at Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Clarence Early and Rosa Etta Hoback Stoots.

