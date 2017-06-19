Jail time given for violating probation

Jail time given for violating probation

A man facing up to 27 years in prison for violating probation by receiving new charges will serve six months instead. Chad Wesley Harlow, 29, of Pulaski pleaded no contest to violating probation on convictions of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, malicious wounding and possession of cocaine.

