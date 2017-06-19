Harold Douglas Stout

Harold Douglas Stout

Harold Douglas Stout, age 81, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Born April 11, 1936 in Pulaski, Va. he was the son of the late William Monroe Stout and Myrtle Mae Chrisley Stout.

