Grant will help advance Third Street development

3 hrs ago

Pulaski has once again been selected by the Environmental Protection Agency to receive brownfields grant funding that will enable it to focus on ensuring properties along Third Street are ready for redevelopment. Brownfields are commercial facilities or properties with redevelopment potential that have either real or perceived environmental contaminants.

Pulaski, VA

