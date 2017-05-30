Grant will help advance Third Street development
Pulaski has once again been selected by the Environmental Protection Agency to receive brownfields grant funding that will enable it to focus on ensuring properties along Third Street are ready for redevelopment. Brownfields are commercial facilities or properties with redevelopment potential that have either real or perceived environmental contaminants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|23 hr
|curiosity
|1
|Coach
|Thu
|Madmom
|1
|Katy roop
|Thu
|Weezybaby1
|1
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|May 29
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|Volvo layoffs (Jul '16)
|May 13
|worker
|7
|Little Larry Doss
|May 13
|notadossnomore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC