Free meals coming to RES, PMS

Free meals coming to RES, PMS

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

Free breakfasts and lunches were added to Critzer and Pulaski elementary schools two years ago, and now students at two other county schools will get to take advantage of this program when school resumes in the fall. allows schools with 40 percent or more students identified as low-income to qualify for no-cost meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop Sun curiosity 4
Amber assad Jun 15 Thebigdog 3
Hillary Paige Quesenberry likes black gang bangs (Mar '16) Jun 12 HillaryPaigeQuese... 3
Ryan East Jun 6 Futurebabymama 1
Katy roop Jun 1 Weezybaby1 1
News Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07) May 29 Bert 23
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe May '17 Wayne 5
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC