Four charged with illegal tattooing

12 min ago

Four search warrants served in Pulaski this month have led to the arrests of four men on charges of illegal tattooing. Christopher S. Alley, 26, of Meadowview Drive; Bradley A. Cook, 29, of Lake Street; Timothy A. Hagee, 34, of Tower St.; and Keith A. Brogan, 39, of Bland Street, were arrested Wednesday on charges of tattooing without a license.

