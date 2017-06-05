Four charged with illegal tattooing
Four search warrants served in Pulaski this month have led to the arrests of four men on charges of illegal tattooing. Christopher S. Alley, 26, of Meadowview Drive; Bradley A. Cook, 29, of Lake Street; Timothy A. Hagee, 34, of Tower St.; and Keith A. Brogan, 39, of Bland Street, were arrested Wednesday on charges of tattooing without a license.
