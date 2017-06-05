Council to discuss filling a vacanciesa
As Pulaski refocuses on its future, town council will discuss tonight the leadership of a community development department and filling posts as employees retire at the end of the month. During town council's most recent regular monthly meeting, the governing body discussed a temporary hiring freeze to make sure job responsibilities are not duplicated.
