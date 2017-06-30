Cheng starts clothing line to help educate impoverished children

Jacky Cheng was already an entrepreneur when he graduated from Hampden-Sydney College last month; and he'll tell anyone that he got his enterprising spirit from growing up in a Japanese restaurant in Pulaski. "I think that a lot of people feel sorry for me because I spent my entire childhood in a Japanese steakhouse, but I think that is one of the most humbling and educational experiences I have had," Cheng explains.

