Charges dropped for some meth suspects
Charges have been dropped - at least for now - against four of 12 defendants arrested recently in connection with separate methamphetamine labs raided in south Pulaski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Sun
|curiosity
|4
|Amber assad
|Jun 15
|Thebigdog
|3
|Hillary Paige Quesenberry likes black gang bangs (Mar '16)
|Jun 12
|HillaryPaigeQuese...
|3
|Ryan East
|Jun 6
|Futurebabymama
|1
|Katy roop
|Jun 1
|Weezybaby1
|1
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|May 29
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May '17
|Wayne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC