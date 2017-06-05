Burton denied bail a second time
A Pulaski man accused of threatening local law enforcement after authorities fatally shot his father during a May 14 standoff was refused bail for a second time Monday. Despite a new attorney, testimony by his mother and his insistence that he has no interest in harming anyone, James Alvis Burton Jr., 26, was unable to convince Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to set bail for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach
|Sat
|AnonymousAlcoholic
|2
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Jun 1
|curiosity
|1
|Katy roop
|Jun 1
|Weezybaby1
|1
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|May 29
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|Volvo layoffs (Jul '16)
|May 13
|worker
|7
|Little Larry Doss
|May 13
|notadossnomore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC