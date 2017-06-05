Burton denied bail a second time

A Pulaski man accused of threatening local law enforcement after authorities fatally shot his father during a May 14 standoff was refused bail for a second time Monday. Despite a new attorney, testimony by his mother and his insistence that he has no interest in harming anyone, James Alvis Burton Jr., 26, was unable to convince Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to set bail for him.

