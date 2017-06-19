Al's staff back - on deck' after upgrade
The wait and kitchen staff at Al's On First in Pulaski is back "on deck" to take care of business after a brief shut down to upgrade the kitchen flooring. David Hagan, a partner in SHAH Development, which built the restaurant and accompanying hotel, Jackson Park Inn, said the kitchen floor was starting to experience damage so the decision was made to replace it with a new "eco-friendly" flooring material that is installed in panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop
|Sun
|curiosity
|4
|Amber assad
|Jun 15
|Thebigdog
|3
|Hillary Paige Quesenberry likes black gang bangs (Mar '16)
|Jun 12
|HillaryPaigeQuese...
|3
|Ryan East
|Jun 6
|Futurebabymama
|1
|Katy roop
|Jun 1
|Weezybaby1
|1
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|May 29
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May '17
|Wayne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC