Al's staff back - on deck' after upgrade

The wait and kitchen staff at Al's On First in Pulaski is back "on deck" to take care of business after a brief shut down to upgrade the kitchen flooring. David Hagan, a partner in SHAH Development, which built the restaurant and accompanying hotel, Jackson Park Inn, said the kitchen floor was starting to experience damage so the decision was made to replace it with a new "eco-friendly" flooring material that is installed in panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.