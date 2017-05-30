Veterans' graves to be marked with flag
The American Legion Post #7 and the VFW Pulaski VA will again mark the graves of Pulaski County veterans with a U.S. flag for Memorial Day. Unfortunately, due to the amount of graves to be marked, it is inevitable that some may be missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|Mon
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|Volvo layoffs (Jul '16)
|May 13
|worker
|7
|Little Larry Doss
|May 13
|notadossnomore
|2
|Pizza Hut bids farewell to Pulaski
|May 5
|turkeytamr48
|1
|alley / saul desentadants
|May 4
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr 30
|neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC