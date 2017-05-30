Veterans' graves to be marked with flag

Veterans' graves to be marked with flag

Thursday May 25 Read more: Southwest Times

The American Legion Post #7 and the VFW Pulaski VA will again mark the graves of Pulaski County veterans with a U.S. flag for Memorial Day. Unfortunately, due to the amount of graves to be marked, it is inevitable that some may be missed.

