Richard D. Savage
Richard D. Savage, 77 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township,PA. after a brief illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|Mon
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|Volvo layoffs (Jul '16)
|May 13
|worker
|7
|Little Larry Doss
|May 13
|notadossnomore
|2
|Pizza Hut bids farewell to Pulaski
|May 5
|turkeytamr48
|1
|alley / saul desentadants
|May 4
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr 30
|neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC