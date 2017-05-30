Resource fair set in wake of closings
With the shut down and pending closure of several industries and businesses in Pulaski, job seekers are already beginning to flood the market locally. Add to that the fact students are seeking summer jobs, and finding employment could be a difficult task.
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|Mon
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|Volvo layoffs (Jul '16)
|May 13
|worker
|7
|Little Larry Doss
|May 13
|notadossnomore
|2
|Pizza Hut bids farewell to Pulaski
|May 5
|turkeytamr48
|1
|alley / saul desentadants
|May 4
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr 30
|neighbor
|1
