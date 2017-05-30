Pulaski woman convicted of domestic assault
Under a plea agreement, Wanda Louise Ratcliffe, 40, pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to three years for felony strangulation and 12 months for assault and battery. All but seven months of the sentence was suspended.
