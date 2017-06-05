Pulaski police say illegal tattoo artist infected customers with hepatitis
Pulaski police are warning residents they might have gotten more than new ink from an unlicensed tattoo artist and should be checked for hepatitis C. The department said it was notified by the Department of Health's New River District that illegal and unlicensed tattooing was taking place and that some customers had been infected with the virus.
