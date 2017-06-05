Pulaski police say illegal tattoo art...

Pulaski police say illegal tattoo artist infected customers with hepatitis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Pulaski police are warning residents they might have gotten more than new ink from an unlicensed tattoo artist and should be checked for hepatitis C. The department said it was notified by the Department of Health's New River District that illegal and unlicensed tattooing was taking place and that some customers had been infected with the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan East Tue Futurebabymama 1
Coach Jun 3 AnonymousAlcoholic 2
omelette Shoppe / Lancer truck stop Jun 1 curiosity 1
Katy roop Jun 1 Weezybaby1 1
News Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07) May 29 Bert 23
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe May 15 Wayne 5
Volvo layoffs (Jul '16) May 13 worker 7
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC