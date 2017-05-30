Pulaski names new clerk
David Quesenberry has been named the new clerk for Pulaski Town Council, replacing Trish Cruise, who is retiring June 30. Council voted unanimously to approve Quesenberry for the position during a closed session after this week's regularly scheduled work session. As assistant to the town manager, his duties had largely consisted of zoning under Nichole Hair, deputy town manager.
