Pulaski man dies during standoff with police
An investigation by Virginia State Police continues today as authorities try to piece together what triggered a tense Sunday night standoff and exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and a man at the center of a domestic dispute. The Pulaski man, identified by VSP as James A. Burton Sr., 48, died in his home in the 100 block of Fourth Street SE near Madison Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07)
|Mon
|Bert
|23
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|May 15
|Wayne
|5
|Volvo layoffs (Jul '16)
|May 13
|worker
|7
|Little Larry Doss
|May 13
|notadossnomore
|2
|Pizza Hut bids farewell to Pulaski
|May 5
|turkeytamr48
|1
|alley / saul desentadants
|May 4
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Brian Chrisley
|Apr 30
|neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC