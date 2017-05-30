Pulaski man dies during standoff with...

Pulaski man dies during standoff with police

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Southwest Times

An investigation by Virginia State Police continues today as authorities try to piece together what triggered a tense Sunday night standoff and exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and a man at the center of a domestic dispute. The Pulaski man, identified by VSP as James A. Burton Sr., 48, died in his home in the 100 block of Fourth Street SE near Madison Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulaski plans to raise its real estate tax rate (May '07) Mon Bert 23
Hot waitress at omelette shoppe May 15 Wayne 5
Volvo layoffs (Jul '16) May 13 worker 7
Little Larry Doss May 13 notadossnomore 2
News Pizza Hut bids farewell to Pulaski May 5 turkeytamr48 1
alley / saul desentadants May 4 rickey_mabe 715 1
Brian Chrisley Apr 30 neighbor 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,401,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC