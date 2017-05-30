Parents, teachers express support for new school
Parents and teachers presented resolutions in support of a new consolidated middle school to the Pulaski County School Board this week. The similar resolutions pointed to the lack of air conditioning at Pulaski and Dublin middle schools, along with inadequate electrical systems, insufficient testing spaces, deficient technology for a 21st century education and failure to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
