FAC exhibits local artist's work

R.L. Thomas was raised by two sets of grandparents - one of them, Guy and Ruth Whitaker, who owned Morris Fashions in Pulaski, not from the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, where his one-man art show has been on display since April 18. "It is indeed an unexpected honor to be having a show of my work on the same street I grew up on," Thomas says. A realist watercolor painter of landscapes, figures and architecture, Thomas' paintings and prints may be found in both private and public collections throughout the New River Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.