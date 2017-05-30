Critzer Elementary collects supplies ...

Critzer Elementary collects supplies for seniors drive

Thursday May 11

Critzer Elementary's participation in the Supplies for Seniors Drive in April resulted in donations of more than 365 items, and Ms. Davis had the winning class with 87 items.

Pulaski, VA

