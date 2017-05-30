Charges reduced in January altercation
Felony charges have been reduced to misdemeanors in the case of a Dublin man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint in her Pulaski home in January. In a plea agreement with the prosecution, Brian Keith Turpin's felony charges of abduction and armed burglary were reduced to misdemeanor assault and trespassing, respectively.
