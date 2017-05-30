Billy Crawford kicks off concert series

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Southwest Times

Jazz and blues artist Billy Crawford returns to Pulaski's Jackson Park Friday for the first Summer Sounds of Music concert of the season. The East Tennessee musician performed in the park last summer as one of the headliners for the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast, but that wasn't his first trip to Pulaski.

