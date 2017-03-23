Steps taken to change the face of dow...

Steps taken to change the face of downtown

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Southwest Times

Pulaski will find out sometime this summer whether it was awarded a $700,000 Community Improvement Grant for construction that would change the face of West Main Street. Pulaski Town Council unanimously authorized application to Department of Housing and Community Development for the federal grant funds.

