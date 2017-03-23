Steps taken to change the face of downtown
Pulaski will find out sometime this summer whether it was awarded a $700,000 Community Improvement Grant for construction that would change the face of West Main Street. Pulaski Town Council unanimously authorized application to Department of Housing and Community Development for the federal grant funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allie Stilwell
|15 hr
|FUNNY TRAIN
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Lost
|55
|Hot waitress at omelette shoppe
|Tue
|A trucker
|1
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Mar 20
|Agnetta Folkskog
|16
|Casual Sex
|Mar 19
|Denny
|1
|Amy Bishop
|Mar 8
|Terri
|4
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16)
|Mar 6
|What
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC