SHAH buys Northwood Hills project

SHAH Development has purchased Northwood Hills, a proposed 26-unit cluster home development in Pulaski, which never grew beyond the first four-unit building. SHAH partner David Hagan said SHAH recently purchased the existing four-unit building and four acres that will be developed according to original plans.

