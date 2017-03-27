SHAH buys Northwood Hills project
SHAH Development has purchased Northwood Hills, a proposed 26-unit cluster home development in Pulaski, which never grew beyond the first four-unit building. SHAH partner David Hagan said SHAH recently purchased the existing four-unit building and four acres that will be developed according to original plans.
