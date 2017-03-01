Sex offender facing additional time in prison
A Pulaski man imprisoned in 2008 for raping a minor may be headed back to prison for a while longer. A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge recently issued a bench warrant to have Douglas Wayne Shinault, 53, brought before the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
