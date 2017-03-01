Sex offender facing additional time i...

Sex offender facing additional time in prison

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

A Pulaski man imprisoned in 2008 for raping a minor may be headed back to prison for a while longer. A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge recently issued a bench warrant to have Douglas Wayne Shinault, 53, brought before the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Bishop Thu Vixen40 3
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Feb 18 Lost 54
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Feb 11 James Ridgeway 14
paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16) Feb 9 yes 5
Brandon Carter Feb 6 Noname 2
Amber assad Feb 6 Anonymous 1
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Feb 4 Hussein 4
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC