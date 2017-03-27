Roads to be closed for - Color Me Cam...

Roads to be closed for - Color Me Cameron'

57 min ago Read more: Southwest Times

From about 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, part of downtown Pulaski and including a section of Dora Hwy will be closed to through traffic in support of the "Color Me Cameron" 5K run and walk. Westbound traffic on Dora Highway at Birch Street will be detoured from Birch Street to Russell Street, to Fifth Street SE, and to Washington Avenue.

