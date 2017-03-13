Pulaski County drug case includes debate over unborn child
Michelle Lynn Donithan, 25, of Pulaski, is facing two child abuse charges - reckless disregard of a baby's health and cruelty to a baby - connected to what a prosecutor described as Donithan's admitted methamphetamine use during her most recent pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Bishop
|Mar 8
|Terri
|4
|paige cook naughty barrel racerC.w wright you g... (Aug '16)
|Mar 6
|What
|7
|Bobby Spencer (May '11)
|Mar 5
|whatever
|2
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Feb 18
|Lost
|54
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|14
|Brandon Carter
|Feb '17
|Noname
|2
|Amber assad
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC