Pulaski approves loan program for businesses

1 hr ago

Pulaski Town Council unanimously voted during this week's regular monthly meeting to make loans available to existing businesses within the town. The decision to use Urban Development Action Grant funds to provide up to $15,000 in loan monies to a business that has been around for at least five years followed town staff's revision to the proposal first presented during a Feb. 21 work session.

